Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota unveiled the first ever 2024 Grand Highlander with a special announcement Wednesday morning.

That announcement took place at Toyota Indiana Experience Center in Princeton.

Toyota Indiana President, Leah Curry was there along with Governor Eric Holcomb.

The unveiling of the new Highlander also included a special announcement about a multimillion dollar community investment.

Curry announced that the investment is to help create possibilities for Indiana schools.

The Toyota USA Foundation announced ‘Driving Possibilities’ grants of up to $11.1 million to prepare students for future science, technology, engineering and math careers.

A release shows the grant focuses on PreK through 12th grade education to ensure all students have access to rewarding careers, including opportunities in the auto industry.

Officials say the initial funds will be given through the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation, North Gibson Corporation, Building Blocks and Youth First Inc.

