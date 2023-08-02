UPDATE: Suspect arrested in southern Indiana after man shot, killed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in southern Indiana after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Louisville’s Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive at about 3:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and confirmed the Clark County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody.

Benjamin Strange, 27, of Clarksville, was booked at the Michael L. Becher Adult Correctional Complex in Clark County on a murder charge and he will eventually be extradited back to Kentucky.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

