Working for Warrior: Pike County family campaigning for colt found injured on strip mine

STOPOVER, Ky. (WYMT) - When Traci and Kylie Ferrell were told about a horse with an injured back leg, they spent months trying to get him off of the nearby strip mine and into a place where they could tend to his wounds.

Two weeks ago, the mother and daughter were able to get the colt- who they have named Warrior- and took him to their Stopover home.

“After we caught him and brought him home, I mean, he tries to buck on three little legs. He’s all over the place,” said Traci. “He eats good; he’s probably gained 15-20 pounds since he’s been here.”

The hurt horse is now being tended to daily, with the family and their friend Alice Lowe treating him, feeding him and bringing in donations to help him recover.

“I mean, he wants to live. He’s determined to live,” said Traci. “We’re gonna do our best to make sure he gets his chance.”

Since wrangling Warrior, the family has contacted many people about getting a prosthetic placed on its hurt leg, based on previous success stories they have seen.

One business in Lexington, Hanger Clinic, has agreed to donate a prosthetic and come to the Phelps home to fit the colt for his leg. However, finding a veterinarian to sign up to be part of the surgery has not been as easy.

“I mean, how can you put something down that won’t lay down? I can’t,” said Traci.

Now, with the only veterinarian who will do the surgery operating 26 hours away at Wyoming’s Yellowstone Veterinary Hospital, Traci is hopeful that a more local animal expert will step in to help with Warrior’s wounds.

“I mean, it’s the horse capitol of the world,” said Traci. “I don’t think God wants it to stop here. So, we’re gonna fight for this little feller. Cause he’s a true miracle.”

Though taking care of a horse with a prosthetic will mean even more work and expenses for the family, they are anxious for the colt’s comeback.

“And they holler, you know, when he gets older that he’s going to have trouble,” said Traci. “If it gives this baby three more years of life, why not?”

You can follow Warrior’s journey here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.