Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping
The driver of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries after her vehicle struck a Jefferson...
1 injured in head-on crash involving school bus
Nowhere, a popular bar in Louisville Highlands neighborhood.
Behind the Investigation: Nowhere Bar
New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Latest News

WAVE News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
LIVE @ 1PM: Louisville Metro update on Applegate Lane hazmat investigation
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says
Updates on the Applegate Lane hazardous materials investigation
American-born conductor and composer Carl Davis thanks spectators during the Hollywood Night,...
Carl Davis, award-winning American composer behind many British TV shows and films, dies at 86
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September