31-year-old identified as Clifton Heights homicide victim; suspect arrested

Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday afternoon to Idlewylde Drive.
By Quenton Robertson, WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 31-year-old man shot and killed in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Wednesday.

Police said calls came in reporting a shooting in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found Sean Gray shot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Clark County police arrested 27-year-old Benjamin Strange of Salem, Indiana and charged him with murder.

He is currently being held in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting extradition to Louisville.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

