Clarksville officials approve plan for new Roosters restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville will consider plans for a new Roosters location after the old one burned down earlier this year.

Back in February, a fire started at the location on Greentree Boulevard early in the morning. Nobody was hurt, but the building was a complete loss.

On Wednesday night, the town council approved a plan to build a new one. It will be extremely similar to the restaurant that was burned down, and will even use the same foundation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.