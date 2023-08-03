Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville officials approve plan for new Roosters restaurant

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville will consider plans for a new Roosters location after the old one burned down earlier this year.

Back in February, a fire started at the location on Greentree Boulevard early in the morning. Nobody was hurt, but the building was a complete loss.

On Wednesday night, the town council approved a plan to build a new one. It will be extremely similar to the restaurant that was burned down, and will even use the same foundation.

