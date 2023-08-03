Dixie Highway businesses battle over parking and space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An RV repair shop owner on Dixie Highway said his neighbor isn’t leaving enough space for his customers.

“RV Done Yet” in the Valley Station area shares a parking lot with a body shop. The owner of that shop claims it has turned into a junkyard, and it’s now harder for him to do business.

Kevin Sanders owns the shop, and he said some of the cars next to his business haven’t moved for years. He said others sometimes block the driveway and that customers from both businesses can’t get through.

And now the Metro government is getting involved.

When driving down Dixie, one thing you’re going to find is a lot of cars.

At Supreme Automotive, you’ll find cars in a lot. Rows and rows of cars.

“It’s basically a junkyard,” Sanders said. “Just cars everywhere and it’s blocking not only our entrances back here but our entrance out front. Making it difficult for our customers to get in and out. Our suppliers to get in and out.”

Sanders said some of the cars have been sitting there for years.

“There’s cars over there that we’ve put dates on when they parked them,” Sanders said. “There’s one there that says 2/24/22.”

Sanders said the problem has been growing for years and despite visits from police and the Metro government, nothing’s been done.

“We used to be able to drive through here,” Sanders said. “We could get motor homes through here and trailers through here. And then it kept slowly filling up to where it’s that.”

Councilman Rick Blackwell represents the area. His office told WAVE News they’ve been working with zoning enforcement, who’s working with the County Attorney’s Office about the property.

Blackwell said the body shop has been cited for having a semi-trailer and vehicles that don’t run parked on the property, along with outdoor storage of junk parts.

“It’s just an eyesore to the public and an eyesore for me,” Sanders said.

We talked to the owner of the body shop who didn’t want to go on record.

He told us the driveway being blocked is technically his property, and also pointed out there’s a back entrance to get to Sanders’ business.

The body shop owner says he doesn’t know where some of these cars even came from.

Like one car, which he said just appeared a few days ago, and he hasn’t wanted to touch it because he doesn’t know who it belongs to.

“If you had a junk car you wanted to drop off somewhere, that would be the perfect place to drop it off. No one would pay attention to it,” Sanders said.

Sanders told us he’s tried to work it out with the owner of the body shop, but no progress has been made.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.