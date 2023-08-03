Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ex-Manual football coach indicted on sex crime charges

Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.(LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) – The former head football coach a duPont Manual High School has been indicted by a grand jury on 20 charges related to sex crimes.

The indictment against Donnie Tyrell Stoner, 39, of Louisville, charges him with six counts of rape, six counts of sodomy and eight counts of sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, the crimes Stoner is charged with happened between May 30 and July 13 of this year and involve Stoner engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

RELATED STORIES

Stoner is currently on home incarceration after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond.

He will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on August 7.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping
The driver of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries after her vehicle struck a Jefferson...
1 injured in head-on crash involving school bus
Nowhere, a popular bar in Louisville Highlands neighborhood.
Behind the Investigation: Nowhere Bar
New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Latest News

J. Blaine Hudson Middle School is the first middle school to open in West Louisville in more...
JCPS opens first new middle school in West Louisville since 1932
Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday afternoon to Idlewylde Drive.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in southern Indiana after man shot, killed in Louisville
Cars on Supreme Automotive's property.
Dixie Highway businesses battle over parking and space
45-year-old Brian Davis
Former Bullitt East soccer coach arrested, charged with showing nude photos to students