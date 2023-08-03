Ex-Manual football coach indicted on sex crime charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) – The former head football coach a duPont Manual High School has been indicted by a grand jury on 20 charges related to sex crimes.

The indictment against Donnie Tyrell Stoner, 39, of Louisville, charges him with six counts of rape, six counts of sodomy and eight counts of sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, the crimes Stoner is charged with happened between May 30 and July 13 of this year and involve Stoner engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

Stoner is currently on home incarceration after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond.

He will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on August 7.

