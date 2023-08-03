Families enjoy fun activities at Park Hill Field Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since some kids still have a little time before the new school year starts, the Louisville Sports Commission hosted a field day event for those in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The event was held at the Park Hill Community Center. Kids were able to have some fun playing games like disc golf, basketball and soccer. Families were able to enjoy this along with learning about important community resources available to them.

“For kids, their summers have become shorter over the course of time, and so this is just a great way, the week before school starts, to allow them one more fun activity to be able to participate in,” Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Greg Fante said. “It’s free. That’s the beauty of it, no charge to anybody. We have food trucks outside. We have vendors surrounding the room for healthy lifestyles and city services and for the kids, we have about a half a dozen games for them to participate in. I think everybody’s having a great time.”

To learn more about the events this organization hosts, click or tap here.

