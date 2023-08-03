Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rounds of rain before quiet start to weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Locally heavy rain this morning; 1 to 2″ possible - higher totals possible southwest of Louisville
  • Hotter this weekend; Additional storms Sunday
  • Below-average highs next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of rain push through WAVE Country this morning before chances fade during the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times. Today’s rain chances and lingering clouds will limit afternoon highs to the upper 70s and low 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Areas of fog are possible Friday morning, especially in areas where the sky clears more. A mix of sun and clouds is in Friday’s forecast. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Our skies remain partly cloudy Friday night. Lows ease into the upper 60s and low 70s once again.

Keep an eye on the free WAVE Weather App for the latest.

There are some counties in Kentucky and Indiana under a flood advisory this morning:

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 2, 2023

