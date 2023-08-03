FORECAST: Rounds of rain before quiet start to weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Locally heavy rain this morning; 1 to 2″ possible - higher totals possible southwest of Louisville

Hotter this weekend; Additional storms Sunday

Below-average highs next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of rain push through WAVE Country this morning before chances fade during the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times. Today’s rain chances and lingering clouds will limit afternoon highs to the upper 70s and low 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Areas of fog are possible Friday morning, especially in areas where the sky clears more. A mix of sun and clouds is in Friday’s forecast. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Our skies remain partly cloudy Friday night. Lows ease into the upper 60s and low 70s once again.

There are some counties in Kentucky and Indiana under a flood advisory this morning:

