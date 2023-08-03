Hardin County Schools is gearing up for their school year, future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is preparing to welcome students back to class next week.

However, with the Blue Oval SK Plants and Fort Knox expecting an increase in its staff, the school system is also reevaluating its future.

With so much growth happening in Hardin County, Hardin County Schools are doing their best to prepare for the future.

While Hardin County won’t have major changes like their neighboring counties when school starts, the way students are tested will look different.

The district said they’re moving towards more project-based learning to help their students prepare for real-world situations.

They’re also planning for an influx of students in the coming years.

The Ford Blue Oval SK Plant is expected to open in 2024 and will bring about 5,000 jobs to the area.

Hardin County Schools expects more of their students to enter the workforce after graduation and the district wants to make sure their students are ready for those job opportunities.

“It seems like more and more we’re leaning towards everything we do being centered around some sort of project because that’s the way it is in the real world,” Hardin County PIO John Wright said. “You know we all have things that we’re handed by our supervisor or an employer, and they want it done in project form.”

However, the Blue Oval SK plant isn’t the only thing that may increase the county’s population.

Wright told WAVE News that Fort Knox is expecting 500 soldiers to join their ranks, which could be another factor impacting the school system.

“When people say they’re coming, what we know is where homes are being built, we know where apartment complexes are being built, fortunately, or unfortunately they’re being built in places where those schools are at capacity or close to capacity,” Wright said.

While the first thought is to build more schools, Wright says it’s not that easy.

He said the Kentucky Department of Education has regulations in place to guarantee kids will be able to fill a new school and not just anticipate it.

Wright also said he’s confident his award-winning team will create a plan that will set the district up for a bright future.

“Not only do we have to grow physically in our physical plant, but we also have to be able to grow instructionally, we have to be able to find more teachers, which is difficult right now to fill the classrooms we currently have,” Wright said. “And then we also have to just have that growth mindset of how are we going to look not only this year or next year but in five or ten years or 20 years as well.”

The first day of school in Hardin County will be Wednesday, August 9th.

