Healthy and simple back-to-school lunch ideas

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It can be hard to find time to make healthy food for your kids when they go back to school.

WAVE partnered with Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness to help you out!

Here are lunch recipes for every day of the week along with the entire shopping list.

Here's an easy week of back-to-school recipes!
Here's an easy week of back-to-school recipes!(Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness)
Round out the week with another great recipe!
Round out the week with another great recipe!(Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness)

Click or tap here if you’d like to find out more from Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness, like other programs and events!

