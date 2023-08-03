JCPS opens first new middle school in West Louisville since 1932

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in more than 90 years, a new middle school is opening in West Louisville. Hudson Middle School will welcome students on the fist day of school for JCPS on August 9.

The school is named after the late Louisville civil rights activist, J. Blaine Hudson. Ten years after his death in 2013, his children are excited to see his name on the front of the building. The school’s mission is similar to that of his own: learn, lead and serve.

Hudson Middle will offer new Explore Pathways to help them land in the right career or educational path.

The location of the school is only temporary. It’s taking over what was previously Wheatley Elementary, located at 1107 S. 17th St. A brand new school building for Hudson Middle is in the works.

“It will be an incredible facility, a state of the art facility that we will work as quickly as we can to open up,” said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, “and we wanted to make this [temporary] space a home for Hudson Middle that truly felt like a fantastic school.”

During the 2023-24 school year, Hudson Middle will only consist of sixth graders with a population around 300 students. The seventh grade will be added next year and eventually add the eighth grade. That will bring the student population to around 900 to 1,000 students.

Dr. Pollio said there’s no timetable yet on when that new school will be built, or where it will be, but he’s hopeful it will be ready in a little over two years.

