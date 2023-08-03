JCTC announces $90 million dollar project to revitalize their campus, downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson Community and Technical College unveiled new plans Wednesday to transform the Downtown campus.

It’s a $90 million dollar project that’s designed to revitalize part of East Broadway.

Coupled with the new LOU-MED campus, city leaders promise a big change is on the way.

The project will give a whole new look to JCTC, with leaders hoping the change will be three years of progress that turn into 30 years of prosperity.

“We just need a space that feels like a college and this investment is what’s going to get us to that,” JCTC’s president Ty Handy said.

Handy said he’s confident in the $90 million investment in his campus and feels the move is important for the fourth-largest college in Kentucky to become a premiere destination.

“We’ve had this central parking lot just covered in cars, and we haven’t felt like a college campus,” Handy said. “And the investments we’re going to make in the next three years to build new buildings here on this location are going to transform this college.”

Phase one is a $50 million investment, half of which is coming straight from the college.

Handy said JCTC spent eight years saving about $25 million to go towards this project.

It will include the destruction of the current lot on Broadway, the building of a new parking garage on the Second Street side of the lot, as well as a brand-new science building on the Broadway side.

However, one of the highlights of the project is a green space that will be two soccer fields long and one soccer field wide, which will give students a place to enjoy themselves.

“So it’s going to be significant and impactful,” Handy said. “And we’re making it something that’s going to be student-friendly so some disc golf, a little small soccer field, some cornhole and things of that sort that kind it’s an actively used space.”

The revitalization will not only be good for the college but is something the city believes will be great for the rebranding of downtown.

“Downtown Louisville is truly on the cusp of some amazing revitalization right now and one of the biggest and most important projects that is happening downtown is this project that we’re celebrating here today,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

More than $20 million is coming from the state level. Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman said the investment gives students across the commonwealth a better chance to find success and opportunities right at home.

“You see we’re asking Kentucky students to compete in 2023 while learning in classrooms and labs from the 1960s,” Coleman said. “So our administration is going to keep investing in our communities like never before.”

Handy said the rest of the funding will come from private donations.

Construction is set to begin on their parking lot in the coming weeks with the hopes of phase one to be completed by April 2025.

Phase two will begin shortly after and will include the demolition of their old science building and the creation of a new math building.

