Jeep show honors Officer Nick Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Jeep lovers from around the state gathered for the “Four Wheels for Wilt” Jeep show.

It’s part of a weeklong fundraiser the Saint Matthews community has organized to support Officer Nick Wilt and his family, an event they’re calling “Wilt Week”.

Wilt is now at home after he was critically injured during the mass shooting at Old National Bank earlier this year. The shooting occurred just weeks after Wilt graduated from the police academy.

While he’s now at home, organizers of Wilt Week say he’ll need long-term care. That’s why every donation means so much to the Wilt family.

“What many people don’t know is Officer Wilt lost his father two months before he was shot,” Independence Bank President Louis Straub said. “So now his mother and his family is taking care of him, trying to work, hold down a job. His house has got to be completely renovated, he’s got a lot of long-term care he’s going to need, so every dollar means a lot to that family.”

All of the money raised from registration for Wednesday’s Jeep show went directly to Officer Wilt.

By Wednesday evening, organizers said Wilt Week had already raised over $100,000.

Jeep enthusiasts like collector John Detherage came from around Kentucky to show their support. Detherage brought an authentic 1950s army Jeep to the show. He said it was formerly used at Fort Knox before he won it at an estate sale.

“I have four like this, one World War II Jeep and a couple of armored vehicles from World War II,” Detherage said.

Detherage is a constable in Oldham County. As a fellow law enforcement officer, he said he wanted to help the family in any way he could.

“As a brother law enforcement officer, it was devastating to have him hurt like that, and we’re so glad that he has made it home and it looks like he’s going to be fine,” Detherage said. “So we’re all praying for him.”

Wilt Week runs through Friday.

You can also visit the Wilt Week Facebook Page by clicking or tapping here.

