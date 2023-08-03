Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 1PM: Louisville Metro update on Applegate Lane hazmat investigation

By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg is joined by LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel and Jody Meiman, Executive Director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services, to update the hazardous materials investigation at a home in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane where chemicals used to make explosives were found.

Watch the update in the video player below.

