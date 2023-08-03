Man accused of leading police on chase with baby in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is accused of leading police on a chase through Shelby County and Louisville with a four-month-old baby in the car.

An arrest report states that 19-year-old Christopher Lambirth was fleeing Shelby County Police on I-64 West when LMPD was called to help Monday night.

Officers said Lambirth was driving more than 100 miles per hour at times with his four-month-old in the back seat.

He later ended up stopping the car, leaving behind his child. Police were safely able to rescue the child and Lambirth ended up getting away, but he later turned himself in admitting to the charges.

Lambirth is charged with wanton endangerment, abandonment of a more and fleeing police.

