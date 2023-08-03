Officers make sure bus routes are safe in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More students have started going back to school in WAVE Country and there’s a push to make sure those students get to school safely while riding the bus.

A WAVE News crew got to ride along with a Clark County captain as the Sheriff’s Office works to catch anyone who drives around a stopped school bus.

School buses are fitted with stop arms and flashing lights to alert drivers of kids getting on or off at a stop. However, some drivers drive around the buses, which can cause injuries or even death.

“I’ve had several people just drive around, even through grass and everything, you know, while I’m sitting there stopped and waiting for a child to get on the bus,” Clark County bus driver James Carpenter said. “So, it’s a pretty dangerous situation when that does happen.”

Drivers doing this have brought forth the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or SAVE Initiative, which has officers following to make sure the bus routes are safe for everyone.

“Obviously, the bus drivers see it more than we do because they’re out here every day, and the bus drivers do report that to the police when it does happen,” Captain Bradly Jones with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department said. “So, when a bus driver reports that, we’ll target that bus route, especially if it happens more than once. If it’s, you know, an occurrence that happened a lot, we’ll follow that particular bus more or focus on that area.”

Officials urge everyone to make sure to be aware of their surroundings around a stopped school bus and to watch for kids getting on and off the bus.

