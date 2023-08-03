Contact Troubleshooters
Plans in motion for Clarksville Conference Center

The plans show that in addition to the conference center, there will also be a hotel and even a train station with an Amtrak rail line.
The plans show that in addition to the conference center, there will also be a hotel and even a train station with an Amtrak rail line.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big things are on the way for the city of Clarksville.

They have been selected as the preferred location for a future conference center. Southern Indiana Tourism chose them because of lower costs, the ability to get the project to market faster and because of the site’s location in the new South Clarksville Development Area.

The plans show that in addition to the conference center, there will also be a hotel and even a train station with an Amtrak rail line. That line could eventually connect Louisville to Indianapolis and Chicago.

None of these plans are concrete yet and there is no timeline as of right now.

