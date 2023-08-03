Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Recent high school grad helps save 4-year-old girl from drowning

It was a normal summer afternoon by the pool when things took a turn for the worse.
By Courtney King and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - An 18-year-old lifeguard and recent high school graduate is being hailed as a hero for saving a 4-year-old girl from drowing in an Indiana swimming pool.

It was a normal summer afternoon by the pool Sunday for the Allen family when things took a turn for the worse. Father Davey Allen was holding one of his children when he realized he did not see his 4-year-old daughter, Joselyn Allen.

“When I looked up, she wasn’t there,” Allen told WXIX. “My wife started screaming.”

The family’s pool day quickly became a parent’s worst nightmare.

Carolyn Jansing, the 18-year-old lifeguard on duty at the time, spotted Joselyn.

“I saw her at the bottom of the pool, and I just like my heart definitely sunk in those moments,” Jansing said.

Allen, a Marine veteran, says someone pulled his daughter out of the water as he rushed to find her.

“Honestly, when I ran over there originally, I expected her to be crying, and she wasn’t. She was just limp,” he said. “She had lost her pulse. She wasn’t breathing. She was clearly blue.”

Allen took action to try to save his daughter. He began CPR, and Jansing also stepped in, giving Joselyn mouth-to-mouth.

“I think two rounds of compressions and CPR,” Jansing said. “I saw her eyes roll into the back of her head, and she took a big breath and started throwing up. I’ve never been so excited to see a kid throw up before, but it was definitely a big relief.”

Emergency crews took Joselyn to a hospital before she was transferred to Cincinnati Children’s. The 4-year-old spent the night there and was discharged the next day.

Allen says he appreciates Jansing’s help in saving his daughter.

Jansing has only been a lifeguard for a few months and says her training came in handy. She will attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall and plans to be a paramedic.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries after her vehicle struck a Jefferson...
1 injured in head-on crash involving school bus
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping
Nowhere, a popular bar in Louisville Highlands neighborhood.
Behind the Investigation: Nowhere Bar
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Latest News

FORECAST: Rounds of rain before quiet start to weekend
Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His...
Dad drowns after saving his 3 kids from canal
An indictment charges Trump with four counts related to his efforts to undo the presidential...
Former president Trump to be arraigned on 2020 election charges
The change could make it harder for U.S. consumers to find a house and possibly to pay the...
Fitch defends downgrade to US credit rating; mortgage giants affected