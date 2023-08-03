Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball

Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.(TWITTER/@TomBrady)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tom Brady is trading up his American football for a soccer ball – not to play, but to own.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.

Brady announced the news on Twitter, admitting he has a lot to learn about the sport.

In July, U.S.-based investment service Knighthead Capital Management bought a majority stake in Birmingham City FC.

According to the club, Brady will become a chairman of the new advisory board and work directly with club leadership.

He is set to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems.

Brady retired from the National Football League in 2023 after 23 seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping
The driver of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries after her vehicle struck a Jefferson...
1 injured in head-on crash involving school bus
Nowhere, a popular bar in Louisville Highlands neighborhood.
Behind the Investigation: Nowhere Bar
New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Latest News

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September
FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023....
Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September
Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine....
An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’