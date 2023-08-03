Contact Troubleshooters
UPS Teamsters explain new union agreement

(Gray Media)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was the first day of meetings for the workers at UPS Worldport to learn more about the tentative contract agreement.

The first explanation meeting started at 2 p.m. and another is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Local 89 Union Hall on Taylor Boulevard.

Two local union representatives traveled to Washington, D.C. earlier in the week for a review of the tentative agreement. It was endorsed by a vote of 161 to one.

The new contract includes annual raises of $7.50. It also adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day to the list of paid holidays and installs air conditioning in vehicles.

The Contract Explanation Meetings for Local 89 will continue on Friday and Saturday. Voting goes through August 22.

Local 89 also responded to what they call misinformation about their position on the new vote. They reiterated that they empathetically recommend their members to vote “yes” to ratify the contract.

