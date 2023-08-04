Contact Troubleshooters
30-year-old Hardin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Jacob Reynolds, 30, is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center
Jacob Reynolds, 30, is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center(Hardin County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Hardin County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jacob Reynolds was charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old and one count of possession/viewing matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old.

KSP said Reynolds was arrested in an undercover investigation that began after he allegedly shared pictures on the internet that sexually exploited children.

He was taken to and is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

