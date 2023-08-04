30-year-old Hardin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Hardin County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jacob Reynolds was charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old and one count of possession/viewing matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old.

KSP said Reynolds was arrested in an undercover investigation that began after he allegedly shared pictures on the internet that sexually exploited children.

He was taken to and is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

