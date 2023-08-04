All lanes blocked on I-265 North near Westport Road due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-265 North near Westport Road.
Louisville police said the person is expected to survive their injuries. Traffic has been shut down in the northbound lanes while crews clean up the wreck.
Police said traffic should return shortly.
