Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - An earthquake was detected in Central Kentucky early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.7 magnitude quake hit around 5:12 a.m.

The epicenter was about eight miles out from Lancaster, in Garrard County, and was felt as far away as Frankfort.

We’ve heard one report from a viewer who said the rumble lasted a couple of seconds.

There haven’t been any reports of damage.

