Flash flood emergency issued for Hickman & Fulton Counties, Ky.; flooding reported in Union City, Tenn.

A flash flood emergency has been issued for the city of Hickman through 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A flash flood emergency has been issued for Fulton and Hickman Counties until 10:30 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Fulton County, just east of Hickman, has picked up more than 5.5 inches of rain since midnight and has recorded over 10 inches of rain in the last two days.

Residents in Fulton and Hickman Counties are urged to immediately move to higher ground and to avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

NWS said there has been at least one evacuation.

NWS also reports a mobile home park in Union City, Tennessee is flooded.

Obion County Schools have canceled classes Friday because of flooding.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, another round of heavy rain has created traffic issues in the City of Hickman, including an area along KY 94/Carroll Street in the downtown area where a mudslide has blocked the roadway.

KYTC said there are numerous other highways and streets blocked by flash flooding.

Fulton County and Hickman County are under a flash flood warning until 10:30 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday the following roads are closed in Kentucky:

Fulton County

  • KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- Entire length
  • KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs and barricades posted
  • KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce
  • KY 125 is blocked by floodwaters at the edge of the City of Hickman Roadways are flooded in locations too numerous to list.

Hickman County

  • U.S. 51 is CLOSED between the 9 and 10mm at the Cane Creek Bridge between KY 1728 and KY 1540 - Signs and Barricades posted with KYTC personnel monitoring
  • KY 2206/Spring Hill Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3 to 4mm south of KY 288

