FORECAST: Dense Morning Fog; Warm, sunnier afternoon

DENSE FOG ADVISORY along and south of I-64 until 10 EDT

Hot and humid on Saturday

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with areas of fog, we’ll keep clouds overhead this morning. These clouds break up during the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm to near 90° for a high. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the Louisville Metro and southern Indiana. Tonight’s forecast features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be quiet to start with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s once again. Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night. Lows return to the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday morning. A small rain chance remains as a warm front approaches.

Storms are possible both early and late on Sunday with a warm and cold front in play, but how strong those storms get will be determined by how long the early round lingers and how the overall evolution of storms to our west occurs before they arrive.

Due to the wind energy in play for these storms should they become severe, we’ve declared a WAVE Weather Alert Day for Sunday. Storm chances will last into early Monday.

