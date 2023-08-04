FORECAST: Stormy at times this weekend

ALERT DAYS

SUNDAY (8/6/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy river fog develops overnight

A few strong storms possible Saturday evening

ALERT DAY: Storms arrive on Sunday into Sunday night, some could be strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight’s forecast features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and low 70s. There will be a small shower risk toward sunrise.

Saturday, we’ll see some patchy river fog early in the day, otherwise becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a more hot/humid setup. Scattered thunderstorms could pop in the afternoon and evening. A few could be on the strong side. We’ll be monitoring that carefully.

Additional scattered thunderstorms into the night with the strong storm potential decreasing through the evening. Lows look to be in the 70s.

Morning and evening rounds of storms are possible on Sunday as a cold front approaches, triggering a WAVE Weather Alert Day. Some storms could be strong depending on storm timing and evolution through the day. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday will start off with some rain and thunder with some sunshine by late morning. Clouds will return later in the day with some gusty winds that could reach over 35 mph at times.

