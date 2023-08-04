Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former deputy charged with having guns stolen from sheriff’s office

John E. Cottrell, 54, of Louisville, is a former deputy sheriff found to have three stolen guns...
John E. Cottrell, 54, of Louisville, is a former deputy sheriff found to have three stolen guns from his former employer in his home. A fourth gun found had been defaced.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former deputy with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on charges related to stolen guns.

John E. Cottrell, 54, of Louisville, was taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 2.

An arrest warrant says firearms were confiscated from Cottrell’s home between July 25 and July 31. During the confiscation, it was found that Cottrell had three stolen guns in his home and a fourth that had been defaced.

Three of the weapons belonged to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office. One of them had been signed out by Cottrell while he worked for the sheriff’s office, but Cortrell said he couldn’t find the handgun when questioned about it.

Cottrell was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on three counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), and one count of possession of a defaced firearm. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 cash bond.

Arraignment for Cottrell has been set for August 7 at the Hall of Justice.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars on Supreme Automotive's property.
Dixie Highway businesses battle over parking and space
Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday afternoon to Idlewylde Drive.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in southern Indiana after man shot, killed in Louisville
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
Ex-Manual football coach indicted on sex crime charges
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations

Latest News

Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Louisville’s Clifton Neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Louisville’s Clifton Neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Louisville’s Clifton Neighborhood
This home and garage are set to be burned
Louisville leaders canvas Highview homes ahead of controlled burn of hazardous site
Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Man accused of planning to murder family members appears in court