Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersonville Police Department adopts new therapy dog

Jeffersonville Police Department's therapy dog, Max
Jeffersonville Police Department's therapy dog, Max(Jeffersonville Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department added their newest member to the agency on Wednesday, according to a release.

The new member is a therapy dog named Max. Max is a two-year-old rescue dog who has been custom trained to provide comfort and affection to first responders, victims and children.

Officials said the department’s Officer Wellness Unit came up with the plan to adopt Max. The Unit was made to expand emotional, physical and mental benefits for their employees.

Dogs Helping Heroes worked with the Wellness Unit and found Max at the Harrison County Humane Society. DHH noticed that Max had potential as a therapy dog and then partnered with Duffy’s Dog Training Facility to start his unique training process, according to the release.

“Max’s services were provided with no initial cost through the generosity and goodwill of Dog’s Helping Heroes, Duffy’s Dog Training Facility, and Harrison County Humane Society,” JPD said in a release. “We thank these outstanding organizations for their giving spirit towards the community. The Jeffersonville Police Department welcomes Max with open arms and looks forward to working closely with him as part of our Officer Wellness Unit.”

Max will continue training at Duffy’s to further improve his therapy services.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars on Supreme Automotive's property.
Dixie Highway businesses battle over parking and space
Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday afternoon to Idlewylde Drive.
31-year-old identified as Clifton Heights homicide victim; suspect arrested
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
Ex-Manual football coach indicted on sex crime charges
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations

Latest News

Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge will not reopen before Monday morning rush hour
Emergency officials are combing through information gathered from Thursday's canvass
1,300 homes reached around chemical filled house; burn plan still being worked on
Perry Elementary staff cut the ribbon to the new school Friday.
Perry Elementary School nearing completion in West Louisville
The UNCF hosted its Leadership Luncheon on Friday to raise money for its scholarship program.
Molina Healthcare donates $10,000 to UNCF’s scholarship program