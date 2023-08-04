Jeffersonville Police Department adopts new therapy dog

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department added their newest member to the agency on Wednesday, according to a release.

The new member is a therapy dog named Max. Max is a two-year-old rescue dog who has been custom trained to provide comfort and affection to first responders, victims and children.

Officials said the department’s Officer Wellness Unit came up with the plan to adopt Max. The Unit was made to expand emotional, physical and mental benefits for their employees.

Dogs Helping Heroes worked with the Wellness Unit and found Max at the Harrison County Humane Society. DHH noticed that Max had potential as a therapy dog and then partnered with Duffy’s Dog Training Facility to start his unique training process, according to the release.

“Max’s services were provided with no initial cost through the generosity and goodwill of Dog’s Helping Heroes, Duffy’s Dog Training Facility, and Harrison County Humane Society,” JPD said in a release. “We thank these outstanding organizations for their giving spirit towards the community. The Jeffersonville Police Department welcomes Max with open arms and looks forward to working closely with him as part of our Officer Wellness Unit.”

Max will continue training at Duffy’s to further improve his therapy services.

