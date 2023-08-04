Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

A California judge was reportedly arrested Thursday night in connection with his wife's shooting death. (Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, authorities said Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 72-year-old judge was arrested and taken to jail, police said in a statement. No additional details were released.

Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday...
Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday night.(Source: KABC/CNn)

A message was sent to Anaheim police asking whether Ferguson has an attorney.

Ferguson serves as a judge in a courthouse in the Orange County city of Fullerton. He previously worked in the Orange County District Attorney’s office and prosecuted drug cases, according to the North Orange County Bar Association.

The court declined to provide additional information about the allegations.

“Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars on Supreme Automotive's property.
Dixie Highway businesses battle over parking and space
Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday afternoon to Idlewylde Drive.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in southern Indiana after man shot, killed in Louisville
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
Ex-Manual football coach indicted on sex crime charges
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations

Latest News

Flash flooding washed away a vehicle on S. 7th Street/KY 94 in Hickman during heavy rainfall on...
Flash flood emergency issued for Hickman & Fulton Counties, Ky.; flooding reported in Union City, Tenn.
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Location: I-265 North at MM 32.5 Approaching Westport Rd in Jefferson County
All lanes blocked on I-265 North near Westport Road due to multi-vehicle crash
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states