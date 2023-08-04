Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer involved in shooting in Clifton neighborhood

Officials said the shooting took place near the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and New Main...

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is on the scene of an “officer-involved shooting” in the Clifton neighborhood, according to officials.

Officials said the shooting took place near the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and New Main Street and urge everyone to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

