LMPD searching for man believed to be stealing generators

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they allege has been stealing high-end generators and other items from various Lowe’s in Louisville.(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they allege has been stealing high-end generators and other items from various Lowe’s in Louisville.

According to a Facebook post, LMPD believes the man is driving a black KIA with a Kentucky Temporary Tag B771850.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

