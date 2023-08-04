Louisville City FC, Racing partner with local businesses to host End of Summer Block Party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aloft Louisville Downtown and Corner Restaurant & Bar are partnering up with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC to host an End of Summer Block Party.

Held Sunday, Aug. 6, the event will feature live music, Louisville City FC player appearances, games, food, drinks and more.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Louisville’s historic Whiskey Row, on the block of 1st and Main.

Admission to the event is free. Any donations of school supplies will be donated to a local charity.

“We are so excited to bring this event to the city of Louisville in celebration of these two amazing teams,” Senior Marketing Manager for the Whiskey Row Hotel Collection Lauren Jenny said. “We hope to create a space that allows fans of all ages to come out, meet the players, listen to some great music, and enjoy fun activities and more, all while giving back to the community as the new school year approaches.”

