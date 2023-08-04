Louisville leaders canvas Highview homes ahead of controlled burn of hazardous site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday a group of over 100 people, including Mayor Greenberg and other city officials, went door to door around the area of the home on Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood where hazardous materials were discovered.

The group canvassed over 900 homes to let residents know about an upcoming community meeting where they can ask questions about the controlled burn of the home.

“They have had challenges with this neighbor over the past 12 years,” Mayor Greenberg said during the canvassing. “A few of them do certainly have understandable questions, and so we were able to begin to address those, and we’re going to continue to work with the neighbors who live closest to this house.”

Marc Hibel was charged with wanton endangerment first-degree for the hazardous materials found in his home plus two counts of burglary related to him squatting in a home next door.

The city has since announced they will do a controlled burn of the house and said Thursday the burn may happen the week of August 14th. However, exactly when it will take place or how long neighbors may have to evacuate is still unknown, leaving residents with a lot of questions since Hibel’s arrest.

WAVE News spoke with one neighbor who lives next door to Hibel and is worried her property may be damaged in the burn.

Jeff Hudson, a metro councilman for District 23 where the burn is happening, says the process is safe, and the city will help homeowners as needed.

“We’re going to do our best from keeping it from being damaged,” Hudson said. “If it gets damaged, we will take care of it as a city.”

Shirley Davis lives two doors down and says she’s worried about the environmental effects of the burn.

“My concern is chemicals going in the air and landing, coming back down, we have children, we have pets, and the safety of that,” Davis said.

She is a foster parent and has a daughter in a wheelchair, so making plans to evacuate has been a challenge.

“We have medically challenged kids, and so we have extra equipment that goes along with that, and then we have a handicapped daughter who is in a wheelchair,” Davis said. “So accessibility is a big thing.”

The community meeting is open to area residents and will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Highview Baptist Church.

The meeting will also be streamed live on MetroTV on Faceboook.

Residents with questions can email yourquestions@louisvilleky.gov or click or tap here to visit their website.

