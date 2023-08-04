Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Louisville’s Clifton Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting involving Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers were called to New Main Street and Frankfort Avenue just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed the officers were shot at after arriving at the scene and they returned fire and hit the suspect.

The suspected shooter was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. No one else was hurt from the shooting.

The name of the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting hasn’t been released. It has been said he is a white male in his 30s.

Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed that body camera footage of the shooting exists and released the following statement early Friday morning.

‘This investigation is in its early stages. Our preliminary information suggests that around 9:56 PM, Fifth Division officers received a call for shots fired in the area of the 2000 block of New Main Street. The first officer arrived on scene at approximately 10:01 PM. At 10:19 PM officers reported on the radio that shots were being fired at them. At 10:31 PM officers reported the individual was down near the 2000 block of Frankfort Avenue. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for EMS. The individual was transported to U of L Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The individual is a white male in his 30s. We are grateful that no one else in the community was hurt and that our officers were not injured. There is body camera footage of the incident. LMPD is the lead on this investigation. Your next update will come from the PIO office.’

This is a developing story.

