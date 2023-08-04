Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of the man who died after being shot by Louisville Metro police has been released.

James B. Monti, 47, of Louisville, died at UofL Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Monti was shot by officers just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Frankfort Ave. and New Main Street. The officers were originally called to the area around 10 p.m. after a 911 call about shots being fired.

At 10:19 p.m., officers reported they were being fired at. At 10:31 p.m., police called for EMS reporting to dispatchers that a man was down in the 2000 block of Frankfort Ave.

No motive has been given for the shooting. During a media briefing last night, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed that body camera footage of the shooting exists.

LMPD is expected to release information later this afternoon.

