Molina Healthcare donates $10,000 to UNCF’s scholarship program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UNCF hosted its Leadership Luncheon on Friday to raise money for its scholarship program.

Passport by Molina Healthcare donated $10,000 to help more students in their journey toward a college degree.

Getting a higher education can have a significant impact on health outcomes. People who pursue more skills after high school are likely to find jobs with benefits that provide healthier options for them and their families.

“The difference that a scholarship, $10,000, can make to someone’s education is important, especially in equity,” Nicole Yates with Passport by Molina Healthcare said. “So, we know that a lot of black and brown students are not able to afford college and so this can help buy books, pay tuition and housing. All of the things that could cause you not to go to school because you’re not able to afford it.”

UNCF has awarded more than $100 million in scholarships to students attending more than 1,100 schools across the United States.

