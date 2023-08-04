Perry Elementary School nearing completion in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest elementary school in Jefferson County Public Schools is ready to open its doors to students for the first day of classes.

Dr. William H. Perry Elementary School is combining students from Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary Schools, and it’s offering an entirely new educational experience.

Teachers are excited for more sunlight, more reliable air conditioning, and more resources all-around.

This school in particular is rich with resources, sharing space with the Republic Bank YMCA on West Broadway. That means a shared gym, a pool, and even healthcare will all be at students’ disposal.

It’s drastic change of pace for West End schools that have historically lacked such things, and Principal Keisha Fulson believes a student’s success is directly related to these kind of opportunities.

“Instead of looking for hope, start creating it,” said Fulson. “That is what we’re doing by opening these doors to our students and our community. We are creating this opportunity for everyone.”

JCPS plans to build 23 new schools over the next decade.

