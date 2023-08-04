Contact Troubleshooters
Raffle for signed Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon bottles returns by popular demand

Signed Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottle
Signed Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottle(Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for a popular bourbon raffle returning this year are now available for purchase.

Back by popular demand, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling five Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottles packaged as a flight.

“The rmhck.org flight includes one bottle each of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2021); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, (2019); Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2022),” the release said.

For added value, Julian Van Winkle III has signed each bottle. Marc Abrams, a well-known bourbon expert based in Louisville, has personally authenticated each bottle and appraised the flight at more than $18,000.

RMHCK officials said the raffle kicked off Aug. 1 with tickets sold for $100 each.

“We’ve chosen to sell 1,984 tickets to commemorate the year 1984, when Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors to families,” RMHCK CEO Hal Hedley said.

To purchase tickets, click or tap here.

All proceeds will benefit families who stay at the House when they travel to Louisville for medical care for their children, the release said. The release said all programs and services are free of charge to families.

“These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Hedley.

Since 2019, RMHCK’s Pappy raffle efforts have directly raised more than $1.2 million.

The flight will be raffled at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 28.

