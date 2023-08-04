Contact Troubleshooters
Sherman Minton Bridge will not reopen before Monday morning rush hour

Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said the bridge will not reopen before Monday morning rush hour as previously planned due to added safety measures and weather delays.

Repair teams on the project will spend the weekend installing stabilizers and redundant bracing as they repair a loose bearing that led to the closure of the crossing, the release said.

A digital monitoring system will also be installed to provide enhanced safety.

The system will provide real-time data on the structure throughout the remainder of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the release said.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of residents and travelers who rely on this important connection between our two states,” KYTC project manager Royce Meredith said.

The bearing connects the steel superstructure components of the 60-year-old bridge to its concrete substructure, the release said

“This repair, in tandem with the planned rehabilitation, will ensure the safety of the crossing today, throughout the remainder of construction, and for the 30-year service life for which this project was programmed,” Major Project Delivery Project Manager Danny Corbin said.

Crews are working to restore two-way traffic on the bridge’s lower deck. Officials said the top deck of the bridge is believed to open later once further construction can be completed.

