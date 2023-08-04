StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Fairly quiet through Saturday with a more humid setup and perhaps a passing shower west.

The main focus is on Sunday. The complex part of the forecast will be the risk for showers at sunrise and a few t-storms during the early afternoon. That activity could help disrupt the severe risk for later Sunday night.

We will not have a full handle on this until we get much closer.

Stay close to the forecast updates!

