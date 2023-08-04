Suspect in officer-involved shooting had previous child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man at the center of the most recent officer-involved shooting had a history of child-porn-related charges, WAVE News Troubleshooters confirmed.

46-year-old James Monti died after the gun exchange with LMPD Officers Thursday night.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, multiple images of child pornography were found on Monti’s phone. The indictment included more than 60 charges for each of the images.

Detectives did not believe any of the victims in the pictures were local.

They made the discovery during a domestic violence call for which he was also charged with.

He was out of jail after posting the $25,000 bond. However, court records show he stopped going to court.

He was deemed a fugitive and was issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Detectives believed he was hiding out in the Louisville area.

Monti was pronounced deceased after the incident Thursday night. No officers were physically hurt.

The body camera video of the incident has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.