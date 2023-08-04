Contact Troubleshooters
Woman moves to Henderson after visiting on a riverboat cruise

Finding home in Henderson
By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman, who spent the past couple decades living in Florida, decided to move to Henderson while visiting for the first time on a riverboat cruise.

Jackie Calvert really loves Henderson.

“I almost could get teary-eyed, I just love it,” said Jackie. “I love the people, I love the river, the bridges, and this beautiful place right here.”

Jackie says that in 2016, while she was living in Florida, her husband died in an accident. Jackie’s mother, who was suffering with dementia and living with Jackie, died three months later.

“When that was done, I needed to start thinking about what’s my next move?” said Jackie.

In June of 2021, she visited Henderson for the first time while on a riverboat cruise. She says she was looking for a new place to live, and as she moved through the streets of Henderson and saw more of what the area has to offer, something about it felt right.

“I just kept getting this feeling that this is where I was supposed to be,” said Jackie.

She says it felt like home right away, and she officially moved in October of that same year.

Jackie is an art lover, and was hoping to find an artsy small town near the water; somewhere she could feel safe walking her dogs. She says she’s found that here, along with new friends and ways to get involved in the community.

She says the move has been just what she needed.

“Everybody has always been so friendly and so welcoming,” said Jackie. “They’ve really welcomed this stranger into their community. I don’t feel like a stranger anymore.”

She says despite how strongly she felt about the town when she first visited, as she continues to learn about the area, she just likes it more and more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

