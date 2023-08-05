1 hospitalized after semi overturns off I-65 in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after a semi went off the road on I-65 in Bullitt County early Saturday.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in Shepherdsville between mile markers 116 and 117. Shepherdsville police said the semi went off the road into an embankment.

The driver was taken to the hospital and should survive. No other vehicles were involved.

Just before 10 a.m., police said the right two lanes are closed with the left lane open, but the left lane will be closed intermittently until about 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Shepherdsville police are investigating.

