All lanes blocked on I-264 East, West due to hazmat spill
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on blocked on both sides of I-264 after a hazmat spill Saturday afternoon.
TRIMARC reported the spill between mile markers 2.6 and 5.1 between Dumesnil Street and Cane Run Road.
Since 12:22 p.m., TRIMARC said lane closures should last around 3 hours.
Drivers can expect delays and should take an alternate route if possible.
This story will be updated as more information comes out.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.