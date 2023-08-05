Contact Troubleshooters
All lanes blocked on I-264 near Cane Run Road due to hazmat spill

All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.
All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on blocked on both sides of I-264 after a hazmat spill Saturday afternoon.

TRIMARC reported the spill between mile markers 2.6 and 5.1 between Dumesnil Street and Cane Run Road.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said a shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas along and west of Cane Run Road from Algonquin Parkway to camp Ground Road.

Since 12:22 p.m., TRIMARC said lane closures should last around 3 hours.

Drivers can expect delays and should take an alternate route if possible.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.

