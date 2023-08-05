Contact Troubleshooters
Alzheimer’s Association honors ONB mass shooting victim Deana Eckert


The Alzheimer's Association revealed the Deana Eckert Community Room, a place for people to feel her enthusiasm, passion, and the warmth of her smile.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The legacy of Deana Eckert lives on in her volunteer work with the Alzheimer Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

On Saturday, the organization revealed the Deana Eckert Community Room, a place for people to feel her enthusiasm, passion, and the warmth of her smile.

“She embodies putting love into the world and loving others,” Deana’s son Ben Eckert said. “I think this is a great way to honor her and carry on her legacy. It was one of the things she cared a lot about in her life.”

On April 10, a gunman entered Old National Bank and took the lives of Tommy Elliot, Jim Tut, Julliana Farmer, Josh Barrick and Deana Eckert. Before Deana’s death, she was an advocate and volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“This was one of her big causes,” said Mike Eckert, Deana’s husband. “Her mother passed away from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.”

She used her passion and career to educate others about the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

”We really think that bank tellers are first responders, so when someone comes in, and they are usually depositing $30 each week, someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia will withdraw $30,000 or act very differently like they don’t have money,” Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter Executive Shannon White said.

The Eckert family said it’s hard to capture all of Deana into words, but the ones around her picture are a snapshot of her soul.

“She was truly servant-hearted and always pouring love into everyone,” Deana’s daughter Emily Eckert said.

A way for others to continue Deana’s legacy is this year’s walk to end Alzheimer’s on October 14. The organization hopes to raise half a million dollars.

