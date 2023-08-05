Big Green EggFEST supports local charities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 14th annual Big Green EggFEST kicked off Friday.

At the annual event, professional and amateur chefs face off in a competition to help fight hunger in Louisville. The fundraiser supports local charities Kentucky Harvest and A Recipe to End Hunger.

The first day of the fundraiser included a “Chopped” contest featuring professional chefs who were given surprise ingredients and 90 minutes to prepare an appetizer, entrée, and dessert on the Green Egg grill.

There was also a “People’s Choice” competition where attendees could vote for their favorite teams.

“This is always a big event. I feel like it gets bigger every year,” organizer Doug Carroll said. “The weather’s great, tons of great food, you get to see tons of versatility of the Green Egg and support two local charities.”

A Recipe to End Hunger helps feed students over the weekend when they do not have access to free or reduced-price meals provided at school.

Kentucky Harvest delivers food to over 80 recipient organizations in and around Louisville and Southern Indiana.

Last year, EggFEST 2022 raised more than $35,000 for charities.

“You’re able to come to an event like this, have a great time, and know that you’re giving back at the same time,” Carroll said. “So whatever event you go to, keep that in mind, the money’s going to a good place and you get to have fun.”

EggFEST Saturday’s tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event takes place at 4858 Brownsboro Road.

Free parking is available at Christ Church United Methodist located at 4614 Brownsboro Road, with free shuttles running every few minutes. For more information, click or tap here.

