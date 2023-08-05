Clifton residents have more questions than answers after police shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered about what led up to a police shooting that killed a man Thursday night in the Clifton Neighborhood.

The person shot and killed has been identified as 46-year-old James Monti, but Louisville Metro Police said he shot at officers.

LMPD said it happened around 10:30 last night on Frankfort Avenue between Bellaire and Vernon.

LMPD also said they were called to the neighborhood for a shooting just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived they encountered James Monti and officers said he started shooting at them and they fired back.

Monti was taken to the hospital but later died from his shooting injuries.

Seeing dozens of police cars and hearing sirens through the night isn’t something people in the Clifton neighborhood are used to, and it made some wonder where they can go to be safe.

“We have a problem right now here in Louisville,” said Daniel Taleghani. “And now it’s coming to the east end, it’s going worse in the highlands area, on Bardstown road. It’s getting worse.”

Taleghani said news of shootings has become too regular.

Thursday night in the Clifton Neighborhood was just another example.

Jared Osborne said he doesn’t live far from the shooting and also said he’s not shocked something like this happened in his neighborhood.

“I mean it’s everywhere,” Osborne said. “You got to be careful wherever you’re going, but it’s typically not so bad over here. It’s pretty quiet. More so your basic drugs and stuff like that, and it seems to be picking up wherever. But, you know, you got to be ready for it.”

Louisville has seen just under 100 homicides and more than 250 shootings where the victims survived this year.

Taleghani believes people have become too casual about these types of numbers.

“Honestly, I think society has become too numb lately and sadly that’s the reality because we hear about shootings every day in this country,” Taleghani said.

Taleghani said he has more questions about Thursday night’s shooting, and he would love to see the body-cam footage of the incident.

LMPD is leading the investigation and said body-cam footage exists but hasn’t said when that video will be released.

In the meantime, Taleghani said he feels like he constantly has to look over his shoulder.

“I want to go out and take a date to this restaurant,” Taleghani said. “I want to take a date, you know, I want to walk at night and not worry about getting shot at. You know? But now, I have to look over my back every time.”

